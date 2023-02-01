NDC solidarises with victims of Ayawaso West Wuogon violence

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Tuesday solidarised with victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-elections violence, four years after the incident.

Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the leadership and the entire membership of the NDC could never forget the shame the “dastardly event occasioned in our dear country four years ago”

“On this sad day of memories, we remember all those who were attacked and injured on that fateful day. We particularly solidarise with those who still bear the scars of the attacks they suffered …..”

The statement said the NDC was dismayed by the refusal of the Government to implement the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission and its own White Paper on the matter.

“…till date, the Government had not deemed it necessary to prosecute the perpetrators of the Ayawaso by-election violence,” it said

More worrying is the refusal of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, to discuss the modalities for the payment of compensation to the victims, as recommended by the Emile Short Commission.

It noted that in the circumstances, the NDC was giving the government a 30-day ultimatum to pay fair and adequate compensation to all injured victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon violence, failing which it would collaborate with the affected persons and take all necessary steps to seek appropriate compensation for them.

“The NDC stands with all victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon violence.”

“We wish to assure them of our unflinching commitment to punishing the perpetrators and seek true justice for them under the next NDC in the year 2025.”