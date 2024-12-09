NDC Supporters Allegedly Close NADMO Offices in Ahafo Ano North and Accra

Alleged supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have reportedly closed down the office of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality, as well as besieging NADMO’s headquarters in Accra.

The incident occurred on December 9, with NDC supporters storming the NADMO office in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality. The protesters claimed that the closure was a response to perceived political bias in the organization’s operations. The closure has disrupted NADMO’s vital functions in the area, raising concerns over the impact on disaster preparedness and response efforts in the region.

In a similar incident, reports from Accra indicate that individuals, believed to be NDC supporters, took control of the NADMO headquarters, forcibly removing officials from their offices and locking up the warehouse. These actions have further fueled tensions, particularly as the country continues to experience post-election unrest.

The disruptions have raised concerns about the potential risks posed to disaster management operations, particularly at a time when efficient emergency response and disaster preparedness are crucial for the safety and well-being of the public. Authorities have yet to comment on these events, but the situation has sparked widespread criticism and calls for calm to ensure the smooth functioning of government institutions.