NDC Supporters Arrested After December Elections Granted Bail, Police Provide Update

Seventy supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who were arrested across Ghana for various infractions following the December 7 elections have been granted police enquiry bail, the Ghana Police Service announced.

In total, 123 individuals were arrested across the country after the elections, with the police stating that these suspects are being processed through the due legal processes. Of the 123 arrests, 49 suspects have been processed for court, while 16 have been granted bail. Additionally, 33 individuals have been remanded in police and prison custody and are scheduled to appear before the courts at a later date.

Speaking about the ongoing security situation, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Head of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, provided an update on Thursday, December 12. She confirmed that four more suspects arrested in connection with attacks on government agencies the previous night are currently in police custody and will be processed for court on Friday, December 13.

The police also addressed rumors regarding the alleged disappearance of NDC Effutu Constituency Vice Chairman, Abraham Ato Annan. In a statement, the Ghana Police Service clarified that Mr. Annan is in good health and urged the public to disregard any misinformation about his whereabouts.