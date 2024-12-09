NDC Supporters Clash with Electoral Commission Office in Takoradi Over Efia Constituency Results

Tensions erupted in the Efia Constituency of the Western Region as members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stormed the Takoradi office of the Electoral Commission (EC), protesting the results of the recent parliamentary election.

Eyewitnesses reported that the angry mob, shouting “No Majeed, no peace,” attempted to force their way into the EC office, breaking a glass door in the process. Fortunately, no staff were present at the time of the incident, and the protesters were unable to gain access.

Edward Amoah, a worker at the EC office, recounted the chaotic scene, noting that despite their efforts, the protesters caused significant damage to the office’s property.

The situation was eventually defused when the Ghana Police Service arrived, swiftly removing the crowd from the premises. However, the group continued to gather outside, with more supporters joining the protest. Police remained at the scene to maintain order.

The unrest stems from the contested results of the Efia Constituency parliamentary election, where New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Lawyer Yaw Boamah Nyarko won with 15,870 votes, defeating the NDC’s Abdul-Majeed Iddrisu Nassam Dokurugu, who secured 13,892 votes. The NDC has raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the vote collation process, and their candidate has refused to sign the pink sheet. Despite these objections, the Electoral Commission declared Nyarko as the winner.

The protests highlight ongoing tensions in the region, as the NDC continues to dispute the results.