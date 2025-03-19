NDC Supporters Demand Withdrawal Of Eric Agyen-Frempong’s Appointment As Acting Chief of Air Staff

A major controversy has erupted within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following President John Mahama’s appointment of Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong as Acting Chief of Air Staff.

The appointment has been met with fierce resistance from party footsoldiers and executives, who have strongly opposed the appointment of Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong to that new position in President John Mahama administration.

The aggrieved party members alleged that Agyen-Frempong has a history of working against the party’s interests, including openly campaigning against John Mahama in the recent past.

They described his appointment as “disappointing” and that his appointment to that office will only paint a bad picture of the President, John Dramani Mahama for appointing a man who did not play the type of role the grassroot and staunch members of the party played in ensuring the overwhelming victory in the 2024 general election.

“The appointment of Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong, is shocking and disappointing because this is a man who is known for his hatred for John Mahama. We have all seen what he did during the elections; how he campaigned against our leader. We are party people and we know what we are saying,” a party executive said in an interview.

They claim that Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong once mobilized thugs to attack individuals who attempted to support Mahama’s campaign.

They cited other reasons, and said they find it necessary to express their opposition, indicating that Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong does not qualify to have strong NDC roots to occupy such a position, and even occupy any other position under this government.

Given these concerns, party loyalists argue that he lacks the strong NDC roots required for such a high-ranking position.

Party supporters argue that the appointment of someone perceived as a political adversary is unacceptable.

They have called on the president to withdraw the appointment immediately, stating that Agyen-Frempong does not deserve a role in the Mahama administration.

Information indicates that the president has been made aware of the widespread discontent within the party over this decision.