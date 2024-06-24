NDC Supporters in Abuakwa North Anticipate Running Mate’s Visit

Excitement is brewing among NDC members in Abuakwa North Constituency as they eagerly await the upcoming visit of their party’s running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

The visit is seen as a pivotal moment in rallying support for the party’s 2024 election campaign and addressing community concerns.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, a former Minister for Education and esteemed professor, is expected to engage with constituents on key issues such as education, health, infrastructure, and agriculture. Her visit includes meetings with local leaders, community service initiatives, and an open forum to interact directly with the public.

NDC supporters are optimistic that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s visit will underscore her dedication to their electoral success and bring about positive developments for Abuakwa North.