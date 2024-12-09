NDC Supporters Protest Alleged Auction of Buses in Kumasi Following NPP Election Loss

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have gathered outside the Metro Mass Transit office in Kumasi, Ghana, to protest what they claim is the auctioning of old buses in the wake of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) loss in the 2024 elections.

The demonstrators, voicing their anger, say they aim to stop the sale of government assets, drawing comparisons to similar incidents following the NPP’s defeat in 2008.

One protester referenced the aftermath of the 2008 elections, when NPP supporters were accused of setting fire to government buildings such as the Masloc and Ministry of Foreign Affairs offices, as well as stealing state property. “In 2008, when the NPP lost, they set Masloc and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on fire. Other government offices were also targeted, and many state assets were stolen. Now they are trying to repeat this, but we won’t let them,” he said.

The crowd, gathered in the Bantama area of Kumasi, voiced their frustration through chants, pledging to prevent any similar actions from unfolding in the current political climate. The protest highlights the heightened tensions following the election results and the ongoing political unrest in the country.