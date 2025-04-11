NDC Supporters Protest MCE Nomination in Asante Mampong

Supporters of Ghana’s ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Asante Mampong have staged two days of protests against the party’s alleged imposition of an unexpected nominee for Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), accusing leadership of disregarding local preferences.

The demonstrations turned volatile on Wednesday and Thursday as aggrieved youth stormed the NDC constituency office, burning furniture and vandalizing property before police and fire services intervened to restore order. No arrests were reported.

Protesters demand that the MCE position be filled by one of three locally endorsed candidates: constituency chairman Mohammed Kamil, 2024 parliamentary candidate Yakubu Issifu, or senior party member Imoro Iddrisu. However, reports indicate Esther Dwomoh, a name absent from the original shortlist, has emerged as the leadership’s preferred choice—a decision that has ignited accusations of top-down interference.

“We are ready to support any of the three vetted candidates,” said Kwaku Bernasko, NDC Communications Officer for Mampong. “But imposing another person will create chaos and disarray within the party.” The group has petitioned NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to mediate, warning that sidelining grassroots voices risks fracturing unity ahead of critical elections.

The NDC leadership has remained silent on the protests, neither confirming Dwomoh’s nomination nor addressing the grievances publicly. The unrest underscores simmering tensions between local factions and national party structures, with critics arguing the controversy could erode trust in the NDC’s internal democratic processes.

Analysts suggest the outcome of this dispute may influence broader perceptions of the party’s commitment to inclusive governance, particularly as it prepares for upcoming electoral contests. For now, the standoff in Asante Mampong remains unresolved, leaving residents and party members awaiting decisive action to bridge the divide.