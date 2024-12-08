NDC Supporters Remove Controversial Nana Akufo-Addo Statue After 2024 Election Victory

In a dramatic turn of events following the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s sweeping victory in the 2024 general elections, jubilant supporters removed and discarded a controversial statue of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The statue, which had stood outside the Effia Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi, was toppled amidst celebrations, sparking a heated public debate over its symbolism and the frustrations it represented.

Photos of the dismantled statue, abandoned on the ground, surfaced online on November 7, 2024, quickly drawing a variety of reactions from Ghanaians. For many NDC supporters, the act was seen as a symbolic rejection of Akufo-Addo’s administration and its failure to address the everyday struggles of ordinary citizens.

Unveiled as a tribute to Akufo-Addo’s development initiatives, the statue was initially hailed by Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah as “a testament to the president’s visionary leadership.” However, its placement outside the Effia Nkwanta Hospital, which has long struggled with inadequate facilities and poor surrounding infrastructure, made it a target for criticism.

Many residents in Sekondi viewed the statue as a symbol of “self-glorification” that ignored the region’s pressing needs, including reliable healthcare and decent road networks. “This statue was an insult to us,” one resident said. “How do you celebrate a leader with such grandeur when basic necessities like proper healthcare and good roads are lacking? Its removal is justice for the people.”

The incident reflects the deep frustrations felt by many Ghanaians regarding perceived governance shortcomings, and the toppled statue serves as a powerful reminder of the electorate’s desire for real change.