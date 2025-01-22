NDC Supporters Suspected of Setting Fire to Ho Office Over Ministerial Appointments

In a shocking incident on Tuesday evening, suspected disgruntled supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) set fire to the Ho Central constituency office, allegedly in protest over the lack of ministerial appointments from the region.

The perpetrators reportedly broke into the office, throwing furniture, documents, and other office equipment into the forecourt before setting them ablaze using lorry tyres. The attack occurred around 7:00 p.m. along the busy road between Ho Central Market and Ho-Dome, creating panic among local residents and motorists.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service quickly responded to the scene, bringing the fire under control. Eyewitnesses noted that the arsonists were masked, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the identity and motives of the attackers.

NDC members who arrived at the scene speculated that the attack was driven by dissatisfaction within the party over President John Dramani Mahama’s failure to appoint someone from the constituency to a ministerial role. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, though no arrests have been made yet.

In response to the attack, the Regional Youth Wing of the NDC condemned the act of violence, urging party supporters to remain calm and trust the ongoing appointment process. A statement from the group, signed by Regional Youth Organiser Mathias Alagbo Kabila, stressed that appointments are still in progress and that President Mahama values the Volta Region’s role in the NDC’s success. The statement further clarified that such acts of violence contradict the party’s values and will not be tolerated.