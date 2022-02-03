NDC Suspends Five Members in Dome Kwabenya Constituency

The Greater Accra Regional Executive Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has suspended five branch executives from the Dome- Kwabenya constituency for a period of six months for their indulgence in anti-party conduct.

The five branch members are, Messrs Michael Adjanor, John Ekow Howard, Nana Kwabena Ayisi, Jacob Zowornu and Joseph Agbeve.

According to the party, the five violated article 48(8b) of the party’s constitution as the basis for their suspension, effective December, 2021.

The letter signed by the Regional Secretary, Mr. Theophilus Tetteh Chaie and copied to the Dome Kwabenya constituency indicated that the matter has been referred to the Regional Disciplinary Committee for further action.

Consequently, the suspended members are not to take part in party activities in the constituency during the period of their suspension.

Also, they are to immediately hand over all party properties in their care to the constituency secretary through their respective ward coordinators.