NDC Sweeps Western Region in Historic Political Tsunami, Promises Development and Accountability

A political storm has hit Ghana’s Western Region, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) delivering a remarkable victory, securing 15 out of 17 parliamentary seats. This unprecedented shift in power has left a deep mark on the political landscape of the region.

3news’ Ebenezer Atiemo spoke with Nana Kojo Toku, the Western Regional Chairman of the NDC, whose leadership has been credited with driving the party’s impressive success in the region. Under his guidance, the NDC has seen a dramatic rise in parliamentary representation, moving from just four seats in 2016 to eight in 2020, and now a commanding 15 seats in the recent elections.

Nana Toku attributed the party’s triumph to the collective effort and determination of the NDC, as well as the growing frustration among the people of the Western Region with the government’s unmet promises. He highlighted that despite the region’s vast natural resources, it has seen minimal development under the current administration. The region’s residents, he said, are fed up with the government’s lack of progress and have chosen to place their trust in the NDC.

“The people of the Western Region are tired of the empty promises made over the past eight years,” Nana Toku remarked. “We have abundant resources, but little tangible progress. The current administration has failed to deliver, and the people are now turning to us, saying it’s time for change.”

He assured that the NDC was committed to learning from the mistakes of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and vowed to do things differently, should they be given the opportunity to govern. Nana Toku promised that the NDC would prioritize the development of the region, ensuring that the needs of the people are met.

“We’re committed to delivering development, and we will make it a reality. Once we’re in power, these seats will never return to the NPP,” he declared. “We’re focused on improving infrastructure, creating jobs, and addressing the issues that have been neglected for too long.”

Nana Kojo Toku also outlined the NDC’s vision for the Western Region’s growth, pointing out that while the region is rich in resources, these resources have not benefited the local population as they should. He emphasized the need for a collective approach to development, one that includes cooperation from paramount chiefs and local stakeholders.

“The Western Region has been left behind despite its wealth in natural resources. It’s time to unite and build together. We’ll create a comprehensive development plan with input from all sides,” he said.

One of the key focuses of the NDC, according to Toku, will be completing existing infrastructure projects that have been abandoned or left unfinished under the current government. He pointed to several stalled initiatives, such as the Sekondi Market Circle project and the PTC interchange, as examples of projects that require urgent attention. Instead of launching new projects, the NDC plans to prioritize the completion of ongoing ones, ensuring that the limited resources available are used efficiently.

“We will not rush into new projects. We’ll focus on finishing what has been left undone,” Nana Toku explained. “The president-elect has made it clear that completing these projects will be a priority, especially the Sekondi Market.”

Toku also acknowledged that the issue of funding remains critical but assured that the NDC had its own strategy for financing these initiatives, one that may differ from the approaches taken by the IMF or World Bank.

“The president-elect is determined to make the completion of these projects a reality,” he said. “With our strong showing in the Western Region, we are confident that we will succeed in our mission.”

The Western Region’s development, Nana Toku stressed, will remain a key priority for the NDC. The party’s recent success, he believes, is a sign that the people are ready for change, and he is confident that the NDC will deliver on its promises.

“The people of the Western Region are counting on us,” he concluded. “Once we take the reins, they will soon regret their support for the NPP. We’re committed to bringing development to this region, and we will not rest until we see it through.”