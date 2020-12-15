Some angry National Democratic Congress(NDC) sympathizers in the Essikado-Ketan constituency have taken to the streets to express their displeasure at the outcome of the Parliamentary election.

The sympathizers, clad in red and black, amid brass band music walked and displayed many placards alleging a win for Dr Grace Ayensu, which was advertently swapped for the incumbent, Mr Joe Ghartey.

The group since the declaration of Parliamentary results last Tuesday had vented their displeasure on various platforms, claiming the inclusion of extra ballots boxes that went to the collation centre with the official seal of the EC.

Dr Ayensu, the NDC parliamentary candidate, continued to agitate and might go to court to overturn the result.

The over two-hour walk ended at the door of the Western Regional Electoral Commission office where an official petition was presented to the EC Deputy Regional Director.

Mr Emmanuel Biney, who spoke for the group, said the petition contained their grievances and findings that suggested a “foul” play in the just-ended elections.

The EC Deputy Director, Mr Asare Baffour-Gyan received the petition on behalf of the Regional Director, Mrs Angelina Tagoe and promised a response in the subsequent days.