NDC-TAN: Mahama’s Okada Charging Stations Could Create Over 26,100 Jobs

Bright Botchway, the National Deputy Director of the Traders and Artisans Network (NDC-TAN), recently addressed okada riders at Adade-Kakraba in Gomoa East, emphasizing the commitment of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader, John Dramani Mahama, to creating job opportunities for Ghana’s youth.

Botchway detailed Mahama’s plan to legalize okada riders’ operations and make transportation more affordable by establishing charging stations for electric bikes in every district. He explained that each station would require at least five workers, including two technicians for equipment maintenance and three attendants for customer service and station operations.

With 261 districts in Ghana, Botchway estimated that building 20 charging stations in each district could create over 26,100 jobs. He highlighted the potential for these stations to operate 24/7, serving both commuters and businesses.

Botchway urged okada riders to support the NDC, emphasizing the transformative impact of Mahama’s commitments. He also outlined additional measures proposed by Mahama’s administration to promote electric motorbikes, including subsidies, infrastructure development, and supportive policies, aiming to reduce pollution and provide sustainable transportation options for Ghana.