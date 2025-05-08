NDC Teachers Forum Pushes For Salary Reform

The NDC Teachers Forum in the Western North Region has commended President John Dramani Mahama, describing him as a “listening president” who takes action on ideas brought forward by educators and stakeholders in the education sector.

According to Mr. Prince Abubakar, President of the NDC Teachers Forum in the region, President John Mahama has shown true leadership by considering teachers’ views and implementing some of their key proposals. “President Mahama is a genius who listens to and acts on ideas,” Mr. Abubakar said.

He explained that during the 2024 election campaign, members of the Forum met with Mr. Mahama when he toured the Western North Region. In that meeting, they presented a document containing 13 proposals addressing key challenges in Ghana’s education sector.

After winning power, Mr. Abubakar stated that the Mahama-led NDC government has implemented at least three of the proposals.

These include providing free sanitary pads to female students to address menstrual hygiene challenges, which often prevent girls from attending school; restructuring the Free SHS policy to improve quality and ensure sustainability; and appointing loyal and competent NDC members to key positions, believing that they would support the NDC’s vision and progress.

He emphasised that the free sanitary pad initiative was one of the most appreciated by the Forum. “Many girls from low-income families miss school during their menstrual periods due to a lack of sanitary products. This initiative has removed a major barrier to girls’ education,” he noted.

Mr. Abubakar also used the opportunity to raise concerns about salary disparities within the public sector. He pointed out that although some educational officers hold high ranks such as Director I and Director II, their salaries remain significantly lower than their counterparts in other sectors, like the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

“Our salaries are sometimes three times lower than those in similar positions in other sectors. This is unfair. We are pleading with President Mahama to address this imbalance if he returns to power,” he said.

Background of the NDC Teachers Forum

The NDC Teachers Forum is a group of educators affiliated with the National Democratic Congress, formed to mobilise support and contribute to the party’s success. The Western North Region chapter of the Forum was established in the 2024 election year. Members of the Forum played a significant role in campaigning for the party and served as polling agents during the elections.