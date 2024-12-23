NDC Threatens Legal Action Over EC’s Potential Reversal of Ablekuma North Election Result

The Director of Elections for the Ablekuma North constituency, Daniel Yaw Tornyigah, has vowed to take legal action if the Electoral Commission (EC) attempts to overturn the earlier declaration of Ewura Abena Aubyn as the duly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

In a press conference, Tornyigah reiterated that the NDC’s victory in Ablekuma North was the result of hard work and vigilance, reflecting the will of more than 70,000 voters. He emphasized that the party would not accept any attempt to reverse the decision made by the electorate.

Tornyigah expressed concerns over the recent coalition of seven constituencies out of nine, which were declared for the NPP by the EC, raising questions about the commission’s impartiality. He accused the EC of potentially favoring the NPP, casting doubt on the transparency and fairness of the process.

“We urge the Electoral Commission to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and fairness. The people of Ablekuma North deserve nothing less. We are committed to protecting this mandate and will legally challenge any effort to subvert the people’s choice,” Tornyigah stated.