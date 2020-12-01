Next NDC Government to Introduce “Fa Ninyinaa” Policy for Ghanaian Students Who Will Be Admitted to Tertiary Institutions Next Year

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), announces that it has accepted for incorporation in the Peoples’ Manifesto, the recommendation of the Education Policy Group of the party that the next NDC government absorbs the FULL school fees of Ghanaian students who will be admitted to tertiary institutions in the 2020/2021 academic year.

This policy is an enhancement of our commitment in the People’s Manifesto to absorb 50% of the school fees of all tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year through the “KYEMUPE” policy, which will now apply to only continuing students in tertiary institutions in the country.

The Flagbearer of the Party, H.E John Dramani Mahama will in due course, throw more light on this enhanced package for Ghanaian students who be admitted to tertiary institutions next year dubbed, “FA NINYINAA”.

DATED THIS 1ST DAY OF DECEMBER, 2020

Sgd.

Cde Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

National Chairman