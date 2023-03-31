NDC to build capacities of women to take leadership positions

The Women’s wing of the NDC in the Ashanti region, is working to undertake an intensive capacity building exercise to help women in the party participate actively and take up leadership positions in the party.

Madam Yaa Boahemaa Agyeman, Deputy Regional Women Organizer, who stated this said the campaign would focus on promoting the welfare of women and address some of the issues which affected their active participation in the decision making and leadership positions at all levels.

“I have realized that women don’t participate in politics, especially NDC women in Ashanti region and this is due to the fact that the men don’t give them room to operate”, she told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Toase in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.

Madam Agyeman said a time had come for women to take their rightful positions in all aspect of life, adding that, party politics was an avenue for women to assert themselves and fight for their rights, while taking up responsible positions.

She was worried that out of the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti region, only five women had filed their forms to contest the parliamentary primaries of the party.

The Deputy Women Organizer said the situation needed to be changed and called for a conscious effort to support many women to take interest in politics and leadership positions in their parties.

Madam Agyeman called all women in various capacities in the party to work hard to prove their capabilities and serve as role models for others to have interest and participate actively in all activities of the party.

She called on party delegates to ensure that a competent person was elected to lead the party for the 2024 general elections to ensure a resounding victory for the party.