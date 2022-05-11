NDC to choose its flagbearer for 2024 elections in November

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disclosed that it’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections will be voted for in November.

According to the party, it will hold its national delegates congress to elect the flagbearer in November as a climax to end the year.

In a statement after at the end of a national executive committee meeting held in Accra, it said the national congress will be preceded by lower-level elections to select branch, ward, constituency and regional elections.

Leadership of the NDC at the meeting also resolved to carry out membership verification and update of its registered membership until May 15, 2022.

It has also created an opportunity for the registration of new members between May 21 and June 7, 2022.

It is expected that former President John Dramani Mahama will contest and come out as the leader of the NDC ahead of the 2024 elections.

He recently disclosed that he will cancel the controversial e-levy should he win power in 2024.

According to him, the E-levy is only a distortionary and burdensome tax that only forces Ghanaians to pay more while suffering.

Mahama said “unfortunately in the face of this self-inflicted economic catastrophe, this government against all sound advise has decided to introduce the E-Levy that heaps more suffering on Ghanaians.”

“A new national democratic congress government, God willing, with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana, in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy act,” he said when he addressed Ghanaians on the theme ‘Ghana At A Crossroads’, on Monday, May 2, 2022.