The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Friday, July 24th, commemorate the eighth anniversary of the death of late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at Asomdwee Park, near the Osu Castle in Accra at 0800 hours.

A statement issued by Mr Kraka Essamuah, Director of Communications of the NDC, which was copied to Ghana News Agency said the ceremony would be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols.

“Further details of the programme will be communicated in the course of the coming week,” it said.

Advertisements