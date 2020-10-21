The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it would empower 500 youth in Technical Vocational and Education Training (TVET) in the New Juaben South Constituency, if elected on December 7.

According to Mr Stephen Akakpo, NDC Deputy Communication officer for the constituency, the NDC parliamentary candidate was a computer expert and plans were advanced to establish a training programme for the 500 beneficiaries, if elected to parliament come December 7.

He said the NDC candidate, Mr Martin Otu Offei, a Computer Science lecturer at the Koforidua Technical University, would train the 500 beneficiaries through computer software and hardware, electrical coding and bio-digester for free, in line with the NDC manifesto on TVET and youth apprenticeship programme.

The Deputy Communication officer, who disclosed this in an interview with the GNA, said the NDC candidate was coming on board with an expertise in lecturing and Computer Science, spanning over two decades and appealed for votes for him and Mr John Mahama to push the better Ghana agenda.

The New Juaben south constituency has been a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since 1996, with the exception of 1992, when the NDC candidate, Mr D.S Boateng won as the Member of Parliament for the area.

Mr D.S Boateng was retained as the candidate in 1996, but he lost to Mr Yaw Barima followed by Mr Goearge Boateng in 2000, who lost to the NPP’s Mr Yaw Barimah again, Mr Gyan Tutu in 2004 was presented by the NDC and he also lost to Mr Barimah, who was the Eastern Regional Minister.

Mr Ransford Owusu Boakye was presented by the NDC in 2008 as the NDC candidate and lost to Ms Beatrice Bernice Boateng of the NPP, Dr Owusu Acheampong followed in 2012 and was defeated by Dr Mark Asibey-Yeboah, the incumbent MP for the area.

Mr Ransford Owusu Boakye was presented for the second time on the ticket of the NDC in 2016 and was defeated by Dr Asibey-Yeboah.

However, the Deputy Communications Officer was optimistic that this time round, the NDC candidate would change the narrative, by winning the seat hands down and appealed to the electorate to look at the background of the candidate and vote for the NDC.