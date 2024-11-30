Saturday, November 30, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Announcements

    NDC to Hold Final Rally in Greater Accra on December 5

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will stage its final rally in the Greater Accra Region on December 5, 2024, at Zurak Park in Madina.

    The event, which marks the conclusion of the party’s campaign in the region, will be held under the theme “Resetting Ghana—Let’s Finish Strong.”

    This rally is expected to highlight the NDC’s message of change and progress, as the party seeks to energize voters ahead of the upcoming elections. The theme underscores the party’s commitment to addressing pressing national issues and rallying support for their vision of a more prosperous Ghana.

    Read Press Release Below

    PRESS RELEASE

    For Immediate Release;

    30/11/2024

    *NDC TO CONCLUDE 2024 ELECTION CAMPAIGN WITH A FINAL RALLY IN ACCRA.*

    The National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to inform its supporters and general public, that it will be concluding its 2024 election campaign with a mammoth Final Rally in the city of Accra.

    The epoch-making event is scheduled for Thursday, 5th December, 2024 at 12 noon. The program will be held at the “Zurak Park” in Madina, Accra under the theme; RESETTING GHANA- LET’S FINISH STRONG!.

    All supporters of the NDC, the media and general public are cordially invited to this event.

    Media stations may contact the Communications Bureau of the party for accreditation.

    SIGNED.

    SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.

    NATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

    Previous article
    President Akufo-Addo Should Be Held Solely Responsible for National Cathedral Failures – Ablakwa
    Next article
    Efia Odo Declares Commitment to Faith, Embraces Newfound Love for Christ
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    John Dramani Mahama Hails Nacee as the Best Music Producer in Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has publicly...

    Christian Clergy in Ashanti Region Offer Prayers for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    In the lead-up to Ghana’s December 7, 2024 elections,...

    John Dramani Mahama Defends Proposal to Abolish Free SHS Secretariat

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress...

    Global InfoAnalytics Predicts John Mahama’s Victory in 2024 Ghanaian Presidential Election

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Research firm Global InfoAnalytics has forecasted a clear victory...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    John Dramani Mahama Hails Nacee as the Best Music Producer in Ghana

    Entertainment 0
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has publicly...

    Christian Clergy in Ashanti Region Offer Prayers for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    In the lead-up to Ghana’s December 7, 2024 elections,...

    John Dramani Mahama Defends Proposal to Abolish Free SHS Secretariat

    Headlines 0
    John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE