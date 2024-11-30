NDC to Hold Final Rally in Greater Accra on December 5

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will stage its final rally in the Greater Accra Region on December 5, 2024, at Zurak Park in Madina.

The event, which marks the conclusion of the party’s campaign in the region, will be held under the theme “Resetting Ghana—Let’s Finish Strong.”

This rally is expected to highlight the NDC’s message of change and progress, as the party seeks to energize voters ahead of the upcoming elections. The theme underscores the party’s commitment to addressing pressing national issues and rallying support for their vision of a more prosperous Ghana.

Read Press Release Below

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release;

30/11/2024

*NDC TO CONCLUDE 2024 ELECTION CAMPAIGN WITH A FINAL RALLY IN ACCRA.*

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to inform its supporters and general public, that it will be concluding its 2024 election campaign with a mammoth Final Rally in the city of Accra.

The epoch-making event is scheduled for Thursday, 5th December, 2024 at 12 noon. The program will be held at the “Zurak Park” in Madina, Accra under the theme; RESETTING GHANA- LET’S FINISH STRONG!.

All supporters of the NDC, the media and general public are cordially invited to this event.

Media stations may contact the Communications Bureau of the party for accreditation.

SIGNED.

SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.

NATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER