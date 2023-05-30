NDC to hold June 4th anniversary event at Hohoe

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), is expected to hold the 44th anniversary of the June 4th, 1979 uprising in the Hohoe constituency of the Volta region.

The event is expected to bring to Hohoe some top officials of the party including the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 general elections, former President John Dramani Mahama as the Special Guest of Honour.

Activities to mark the 2023 celebration will begin with a health walk on Saturday, June 3, and a public lecture at the St. Francis College of Education (FRANCO).

The event will be climaxed with a wreath laying ceremony in honour of the party’s fallen heroes at the Hohoe E.P school park on June. 4, 2023.

A statement issued by the Volta regional communication officer of the NDC, Kafui Agbleze called on the general public and members of the party in particular to actively participate in the historic event.

Despite calls from some political opponents for the scrapping of the celebration, it remains a significant event on the calendar of the NDC which is used to mark the 1979 Revolution led by the party’s founder, the late Jerry John Rawlings.

The revolution according to the NDC, was meant to awaken the conscience of the nation and to imbibe in the citizenry the principles of probity and accountabilty.

The 2023 celebration is on the theme: “Saving Our Democracy: The Spirit of the June 4th.”