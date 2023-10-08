NDC to hold parliamentary primaries on October 28 and 31

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that it will conduct parliamentary primaries in five constituencies on October 28 and 31, 2023. These constituencies include Gomoa Central in the Central region, Amenfi East, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira in the Western region, and Akontombra in the Western North region.

In addition to these constituencies, the primary for the Odododiodioo constituency in Accra will be held on October 31, 2023, owing to the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye.

This information was conveyed in an official statement signed and released by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Fiavi Kwartey, on a Saturday.

Fiifi Fiavi Kwartey also urged the Regional Chairmen to establish the necessary mechanisms to ensure a smooth conduct of the primaries and advised them to report any challenges that may arise during the process.

The party outlined the following schedule for the primaries:

Nominations will be accepted from Friday, October 6th, to Saturday, October 7th, 2023.

Submission of nomination forms will take place from Tuesday, October 10th, to Wednesday, October 11th, 2023.

Vetting of candidates is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, 2023.

The appeals process will be conducted on October 16, 2023.