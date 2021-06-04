The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold a special national delegate congress at the end of 2021 to deliberate on important issues affecting the Party.

Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC, said this was necessary because anytime a Party national delegate congress was convened for elections, they tend to miss the critical ingredients affecting the Party.

This, he said, was because more attention was usually paid to the elections to the detriment of other pressing issues affecting the Party.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said this on Friday in Accra at the Party’s forum to mark the 42nd anniversary of the June 4th Uprising on the theme, “The Relevance of June 4 to Contemporary Ghanaian Democracy”.

He said the special national delegate congress of the Party would be looking at the structure of the Party, constitutional review and how to reposition the Party to take the commanding heights of democracy in the country.

“We will make it an all-inclusive activity and bring all stakeholders on board, so that everybody would be found to be part of it. Together we build this Party and no one will be left behind,” he said.

Concerning the state of the nation, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo referred to the erratic power outages as debilitating, saying that it showed that in the midst of plenty, there was still scarcity.

He assured Ghanaians that the NDC would return to power to manage the nation’s economy better.

The Chairman reiterated that it was only when NDC comes to power that the nation witnessed astronomical development.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) – led Government had abandoned projects that were started by the NDC, which were 95 per cent complete citing the Saglemi Housing Project.

“When we go round the country and we say accommodation is the greatest problem the nation was facing, and you go and see Saglemi, almost five years, it is lying in ruins. This is the state of our country,” Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said.

With regards to corruption perception indexes, he said the worse performance of the NDC was the best performance of the NPP.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo also expressed his concern about the culture of silence in the country.

The Chairman said the NDC would continue to celebrate the June 4, because it was the day of accountability on the calendar of the Party.

“We will celebrate it today, we will celebrate tomorrow. We will continue to eulogize Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings for his rescue mission that has brought this country into the stability that we find ourselves today,” he said.

He noted that “June 4 was relevant yesterday, and that it was relevant today and that it will continue to be relevant forever and ever.”

He therefore, appealed to Party members to continue to uphold the NDC’s principles of probity, accountability and social justice.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo reiterated that very soon the Party undertake an outreach programme soon, saying, “we would be sending the Party to the doorsteps of the people”.

“We will rekindle the people’s power. We will give this Party back to the people,” Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said.