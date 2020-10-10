The National Democratic Congress (NDC), will hold a town-hall meeting in Cape Coast on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

A statement signed by Mr Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer, NDC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the event was part of efforts by the party to take its message of hope to the doorsteps of every Ghanaian.

The statement said the programme scheduled at 1400 hours would be streamed live on major television and radio stations across the country.

The programme will be addressed by the Mr John Dramani Mahama, Flag-bearer of the NDC, and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, his Running Mate, and other speakers who would time to explain the transformational policies contained in the party’s 2020 Peoples’ Manifesto.