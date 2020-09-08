The National Democratic Party (NDC), has pledged to invest in lesser-known sports in its quest to build a vibrant sports industry.

The NDC believe sports is an integral part of social interactions and an avenue for national cohesion saying it would continue to offer opportunities to project Ghana at the international front and a tool for economic empowerment and development.

At the manifesto launch by the NDC themed “the People’s Manifesto” delivered by the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, said, the NDC had invested tremendously in sports development leading to Ghana’s participation in major international competitions and tournaments, however, the Akufo-Addo led government had failed to continue the several initiatives of the NDC in the sports sector and had also failed to implement any comprehensive policy on sports.

The Party promised to establish a Sports Development Fund to promote sports in Ghana and develop a comprehensive National Sports Policy to outline the vision and strategies for sports development in Ghana with an emphasis on female sports and remuneration for people in sports.

The NDC would also provide opportunities for training in sports medicine, sports science, and management/administration in sports through the proposed Sports University to revive and invest in the inter-schools and colleges games.

It would also support persons with disabilities to win trophies in international competitions and facilitate tax exemption/relief regimes to motivate private sponsorship and promotion of sports in the country.

Also in the Manifesto is that the Party would promote and provide funding and invest in the development of the lesser-known and indigenous sports, promote and develop Beach Soccer.

Mr. Dramani Mahama said when voted into power, he would develop a framework with the various Sports Associations for promoting and marketing domestic sports and ensure the successful hosting and organization of the 13th Africa Games by Ghana in September 2023.

He said the NDC would develop a sustainable framework for sports financing in Ghana including the facilitation of financing reliefs to motivate public and private sector sponsorship and sports promotion in the country and transform football from a large social entertainment enterprise to a strategic business with both Government and private sector investment.

On Sports Infrastructure Development, he said there would be an avenue to scout for sports talents and harness their potentials by upgrading the Winneba Sports College into a state-of-the-art Sports University with campuses in selected regions to enhance the human resource base and development of sports in the West African sub-region.

It would also provide opportunities for training and capacity building in sports management and administration as well as sports management and science.

The New Edubiase Stadium started by the NDC government would continue and be completed and also establish sports recreational facilities in communities in every district.

The Party would use the Sports Development Fund to assist the Sports Associations to provide and improve remuneration and welfare of local sportsmen and women.