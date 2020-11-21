The National Democratic Congress (NDC), will on Thursday, November 26, embark on a probity and accountability march, in honour of the memory and legacy of former President Jerry John Rawlings, the founder of the Party and Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

A statement signed by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday, said the NDC was organizing the route march in conjunction with other political parties, civil society organizations (CSOs) and all progressive forces.

It said the march is intended to rekindle the principles of probity and accountability which were zealously championed by former President Rawlings, but had come under serious threats, as evident by recent developments in the country.

The statement said the Party believes that it was imperative at this time to rally Ghanaians to uphold and respect the principles of probity and accountability enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, even as the nation prepares for the December 7 Polls.

“The NDC kindly invites all its teeming supporters, political parties including the ruling New Patriotic Party, CSOs, and the general public to join in this march, which is a befitting tribute to the memory of Ghana’s foremost anti-corruption giant,” it said.

It noted that details about the time of the March converging point, among others, would be communicated to the general public in due course.