NDC to Prioritize Completion of Abandoned Projects in Volta Region, Says Fifi Kwetey

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has assured the people of the Volta Region that a future NDC government under John Mahama will prioritize completing abandoned projects and initiating new development initiatives across the region.

Kwetey emphasized that the next NDC administration will focus on delivering tangible progress for the Volta Region and the nation as a whole.

In an interview with Jubilee Radio in Keta on November 29, Kwetey urged the people of the Volta Region, particularly the Ewe community, to take pride in their historic association with the NDC. He highlighted the party’s commitment to inclusivity and national unity, stating, “This is your party— the party that has brought all tribes and faiths together from the beginning.”

The former Ketu South Member of Parliament, currently on a campaign tour of his home region, reassured the people that the NDC will address the development needs of the region head-on. “This time, it is not going to be business as usual. We will tackle our mandate of development and job creation seriously,” he said.

Kwetey also reflected on the NPP’s failure to deliver on promises in the Volta Region, contrasting this with the NDC’s track record of executing numerous development projects across the country, including in the Ashanti Region, which he argued had been ignored by the current administration.

He further pointed out that despite the challenges faced under the NPP government, the NDC has historically done more for the country’s development, citing the economic growth seen under the Mahama administration despite inheriting a GHS 120 billion debt in 2016. Kwetey criticized the NPP’s economic management, noting that despite borrowing close to GHS 800 billion, the country’s economy remains in a poor state.

As the National Campaign Coordinator for the John Mahama campaign, Kwetey reassured the people of the Volta Region that critical infrastructure projects such as roads, markets, hospitals, and schools would be prioritized under an NDC government. He specifically mentioned the Aflao-Ho and Keta-Aflao roads as part of the infrastructure to be completed.

Regarding the Keta Harbour project, Kwetey emphasized the need for thorough feasibility studies to ensure effective project management and successful implementation under the NDC. He also highlighted that the next government would prioritize the second phase of the sea defense project, continuing the work initiated by the NDC in protecting the coastal communities.

The NDC, Kwetey stated, would also focus on providing meaningful employment for the youth through its 24-hour economy policy and empower women by establishing a Women’s Development Bank that would provide low-interest loans for small businesses.

Kwetey made it clear that the NDC is a party built on honesty and transparency, distinguishing it from the NPP, which he accused of making empty promises. He referenced the unfulfilled promise of an airport in Cape Coast, noting that the NPP had failed to deliver on similar pledges across the country.

During his campaign tour, Kwetey visited Adina in the Ketu South constituency, engaging with supporters, particularly fishmongers and businesswomen. He will continue his tour with a rally in Ketu South, where thousands of youth and elderly residents are expected to attend, before concluding the campaign in Hohoe on Saturday, marking the final regional rally for the NDC in the Volta Region.