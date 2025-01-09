NDC to Review Role of Special Prosecutor as Part of Anti-Corruption Strategy

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a key figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has revealed that the party is evaluating the role of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) as part of its broader strategy to combat corruption.

Speaking in an interview on GHOne with Serwaa Amihere, Mogtari underscored the NDC’s commitment to strengthening governance institutions to address corruption effectively.

“We are examining whether to retain or reform the OSP,” Mogtari confirmed. “Mr. Mahama has emphasized the need to reinforce all governance bodies to fight corruption efficiently. It’s not about creating new institutions but ensuring they are fully equipped, independent, and empowered to function as they should.”

She acknowledged the public’s concerns over potential overlaps with existing agencies like the police and the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO). However, she argued that political interference had diminished the effectiveness of these institutions, making it difficult for them to perform their duties impartially.

“Let’s be honest—partisanship has compromised these agencies,” Mogtari said. “If these institutions were functioning properly, there would be no need for platforms like ORAL to step in and gather evidence for future prosecutions.”

Mogtari also addressed the challenges faced by the OSP, particularly the resignation of Martin Amidu, the first Special Prosecutor, noting that it dealt a blow to the credibility of the previous administration’s anti-corruption efforts. She referenced Amidu’s accusations against former President Mahama, claiming he had been complicit in corruption, which she described as a reflection of how deeply rooted the problem was under the former administration.

“We cannot repeat those mistakes,” she stated firmly.

The NDC spokesperson emphasized the party’s commitment to building a transparent and accountable society in line with the constitutional framework, vowing that strengthening anti-corruption agencies would be a central part of that mission.

“We are committed to fostering transparency and accountability, and strengthening our anti-corruption agencies is crucial to that effort,” Mogtari affirmed. “It’s not just rhetoric—we aim to bring about tangible change.”