NDC Trains Stakeholders For Limited Voter Registration

The Nkwanta South Constituency Elections Directorate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has completed a comprehensive training program for key stakeholders in preparation for the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

The training session, held on 4th May 2024, was attended by ward coordinators, selected assembly members, constituency executives, and some polling agents. Also in attendance were the constituency chairman and the Member of Parliament.

The training covered various topics, including voter registration procedures, the roles and responsibilities of the stakeholders, and strategies for mobilizing the community to participate in the exercise. Particular emphasis was placed on ensuring the transparency and inclusivity of the registration process.

Ward coordinators were trained on the proper techniques for registering new voters, updating existing voter information, and addressing any unforeseen challenges during the registration. Assembly members, who are the link between the community and the electoral authorities, were equipped with the knowledge and skills to effectively communicate the importance of the registration exercise to their constituents.

Constituency executives and selected polling agents were also trained, in their respective roles in observing and reporting any irregularities during the registration process.

The successful completion of the training sessions is a testament to the commitment and dedication of the Nkwanta South Constituency Elections Directorate and the support and guidance provided by the constituency chairman and the Member of Parliament, Honorable Geoffrey Kini.

The Nkwanta South NDC is confident that, the upcoming limited voter registration exercise will be conducted transparently and efficiently, with the trained coordinators, assembly members, executives, and agents working together to ensure every eligible voter is registered.

The Nkwanta South Constituency Elections Directorate of the NDC extends its gratitude to all the participants for their active engagement.

The NDC is also grateful to the Honorable Geoffrey Kini for his leadership and support throughout the training process.

Signed

Antwi Awal (Odiamono)

Director of Elections

NDC, Nkwanta South