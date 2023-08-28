NDC-UK and Ireland Chapter Congratulates Newly Appointed National Officers

The entire leadership of NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter and membership would like to

congratulate all the newly appointed national officers of the NDC, particularly Hon. Alex Segbefia and Dr Karl Arhin on their re-appointment as NDC’s Director of International Relations and Deputy Director of International Relations respectively including Maame Efua Sekyi-Addo, the newly appointed Deputy Director of International relations.

During Hon Alex Segbefia’s first tenure as the Director of International relations, NDC in the diaspora saw exponential increase in the number of diaspora chapters and membership of NDC. Hon. Alex Segbefia’s cordial and positive working relationship with the diaspora chapters motivates and inspires members of these chapters to contribute relentlessly to the political fortunes of NDC.

It is worth noting that, just like any institution, the NDC-Diaspora has had some challenges although media reportage on some of these issues have been largely inaccurate and over-exaggerated.

As the Chairman of the NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter, I will urge members of NDC and the public to apply the model “Appreciative Inquiry” in looking at the issues confronting NDC –Diaspora chapters.

The model seeks to challenge the traditional approach to problemsolving in organisational settings and is an intentional move away from solely focusing on the drawbacks of a situation to focus on what is already working well.

There is evidence to show that Hon Alex Segbefia’s achievements outweighs the

exaggerated issues, and with the prospects of the implementation of the Representation of the People’s LAW(ROPAL), we cannot ask for a more qualified person to head the International Relations Directorate than Hon. Alex Segbefia. As a former Chairman of NDC- UK & Ireland we are proud of Hon. Alex Segbefia as he has continued to fly high the flag of NDC- UK & Ireland and the entire NDC-Diaspora.

The NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter looks forward to strengthening the already good working relationship with the mother party in Ghana via the International Directorate – so that we can contribute our quota to NDC’S resounding victory for President John Mahama and NDC’s parliamentary majority in 2024 presidential and parliamentary election in order to

help President Mahama to build the Ghana we all want.