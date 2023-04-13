NDC UK, Ireland chapter chairman Alhassan Mbalba hot over alleged election rigging practices

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress’ UK and Ireland Chapter, Alhassan Mbalba, has been accused of paying close to £8000 (over GH₵ 107,000) into the bank accounts of some branches in order to rig the upcoming elections.

Sources close to Mr. Mbalba’s campaign team indicate that associates and some campaign team members were caught paying over £7,700 into the bank accounts of the chapter and a few branches in December 2022, but were afraid to publicly speak out for fear of being attacked.

According to sources, the money was then allocated to various names they were trying to smuggle into the electoral register to vote for Alhassan Mbalba and his allies.

Further investigations revealed that Alhassan Mbalba’s de facto chief of staff and campaign manager for the 2018 chapter elections, Caesar Nurokina, who is also contesting to become treasurer for the UK & Ireland Chapter, deposited a sum of £2,000 into the Chapter bank account to be given to some North London branch members to enable them to vote.

However, the Chapter Electoral Committee is currently investigating the allegation.

Prior to investigations, the Chapter Electoral Committee summoned Ceasar Nurokina and Alhassan Mbalba’s team to explain their actions, but they refused to show up.

Meanwhile, the team is currently gathering signatures to demand that the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC in Accra disband the Chapter Electoral Committee, stop their work, and throw out their provisional register.

Some party members say Alhassan Mbalba and his allies are very scared of losing the elections after four years of chaotic and dysfunctional leadership and are copying the tactics of Nana Addo and the NPP to buy the chapter elections.

ghanapoliticsonline.com