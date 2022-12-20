NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter Congratulates Newly Elected National Executives Of NDC

On behalf of the leadership of NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter and the entire membership, I would like to congratulate the newly elected national executives led by Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketiah of our great party.

Given the calibre of people elected at 10thNational Delegates Congress held on Saturday17th December 2022 at Accra Sports Stadium to steer the affairs of our great Congress in the next four years. I have undoubted belief that our chances of capturing power in 2024 can only get better albeit we must avoid complacency.

In addition, we would like to congratulate and commend all those who put themselves forward to serve our party, but were unsuccessful on this occasion; it was an internal or family contest, there are no winners and losers – the Party is the ultimate winner. The various factions have demonstrated that our collective interest as a political party is paramount in our intra -party politics and our over-riding interest is to continue our relentless efforts in rallying the Congress and all Ghanaians for a resounding victory in 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

We also like to commend the Planning Committee for The National Delegates Congress under the Chairmanship of Hon Alex Segbefia for such a marvellous job done. The event was peaceful, orderly and incident free despite the time constraints. This is testament to the fact that NDC is ever ready to take over the governance of mother Ghana on 7th January 2025.

Once again, congratulations to Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah led team, and NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter is looking forward to continue working with the national leadership in devising strategies and means to enhance our chances of achieving a landslide victory come 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Thank you

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

(Chairman)

NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter