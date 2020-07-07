The NDC UK & Ireland Chapter led by the affable and indefatigable Chairman Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba has sent their congratulatory message to the newly elected running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

CONGRATULATIONS PROFESSOR JANE OPOKU-AGYEMANG ON YOUR APPOINTMENTS AS THE RUNNING MATE FOR NDC’S PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, PRESIDENT JOHN MAHAMA

On Behalf of the entire membership of NDC- UK & Ireland Chapter I would like to Congratulate you on your appointment as the running mate for incoming President John Dramani Mahama in this year’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections in Ghana.

We in the NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter have wholeheartedly welcomed President Mahama’s decision to settle on you as his running mate. This is testament to the trust and confidence that our flagbearer and incoming President John Mahama and the rank and file of the party have in you.

In the history of traditional kingdoms and modern nation-states,Great women have played and continue to play major roles in the socio-economic and political development of our country.

Notably among them are Yaa Asantewaa of the Ashanti Kingdom, Yennenga of the Mole-Dagbon Kingdom and Dr. Mrs. Esther Afua Ocloo from the Volta Region. Your appointment is an honour to the hardworking Ghanaian women and an inspiration and motivation for girls and young women to also aspire to achieve economic well-being and make a positive contribution to society.

As pacesetters and social Democrats with equally issues at the core of our political philosophy,we in the great NDC do not pay lip-service to the promotion of equality and equal opportunities in our body politics, but we proactively deliver and promote same across the political spectrum without any form of discrimination on the basics of gender,religion,ethnicity,disability and how and when one started his or her active politics.

We have undoubted belief that you will be bring your vast experience both in academia and politics to bear on this year’s electioneering campaign and contribute to a resounding victory for President John Mahama and a majority for NDC in parliament in this year’s elections.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang; you are the first female running mate of a major political party in Ghana and Insha’Allah(God’s Willing) you will be the first Vice President of Republic Of Ghana come 7th January,2021

Once Again Congratulations,Mummy!

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Chairman

NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter

6th July,2020

