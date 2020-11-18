The United Kingdom and Ireland Chapter of the National Democratic Congress President has described Former President Rawlings as an “altruistic, patriotic, nationalistic and selfless leader”.

A statement issued by the Chairman of the Chapter, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said President Rawlings used his charismatic attributes to bring Ghanaians together to support his visionary initiatives in advancing and promoting the collective interest of citizens.

He also contributed immensely to restoring and consolidating democracy in Ghana and to the socio-economic development of the nation,” it said.

“Our dear Founder was a true social democrat, revolutionary and champion of equal opportunities to all without any form of discrimination.

“He was a towering and iconic political figure both in Ghana and at the international stage and he contributed to the enhancement of the reputation of Ghana as a beacon of democracy in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

President Rawlings, Ghana’s longest serving head of state (December 1981 to January 2001) passed on Thursday, November 12, while on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KATH) following a short illness.

“The entire membership is in a state of shock and grief…,” the Chapter said.

“He will be sorely missed by Ghanaians and the entire NDC fraternity, in particular.

“Our sincere condolences to his dear wife, former First lady Mrs Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and their children.

“May His Soul Rest in Perfect Peace. He will forever be in our hearts.”