Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, The Chairman of NDC UK/Ireland Chapter has on behalf of the Chapter thrown there for the nomination of Hon Alban Bagbin as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

In a Press, Statement signed Mr Mbalba stated that the Chapter welcomes the nomination of Hon Alban Bagbin as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament regardless of the outcome President John Dramani Mahama’s petition at the supreme court against the Presidential results.

Read The Press Statement Below:

THE NDC-UK & IRELAND CHAPTER SUPPORTS THE NOMINATION OF HON. ALBAN BAGBIN AS SPEAKER OF THE 8TH PARLIAMENT.

The NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter would like to add our voices to many who have welcomed and supported the party’s choice for HON. Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin as speaker of the 8th Parliament.

Regardless of the outcome of President John Mahama’s petition at the Supreme Court against presidential results, it is clear and certain the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Parliament will be a hung Parliament or a Parliament without a clear majority for any party.

A hung Parliament is a recipe for ineffective delivery of governmental business and it is for this reason that in many parliamentary systems when elections produce a hung Parliament, a fresh general election is called immediately with the hope that one party will get a clear majority.

Alternatively, pollical parties will try to form coalitions or alliances in Parliament or consensus-building becomes the order of the day. In our case we have no luxury of calling fresh parliamentary or forming coalition government, our only option is ruling by consensus building.

It is in that light that the NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter would like to re-emphasise our support for the nomination of Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin as the Speaker of 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic. This is because we believe Hon Bagbin is a consensus builder, and with his vast parliamentary and public life experiences, will lead the consensus building in Parliament which is essential for good and effective governance in Ghana.

Thank you.

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Chairman

NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter