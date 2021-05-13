The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Chapter in the United Kingdom(UK) and Ireland, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba on behalf of the Chapter sends his best wishes to Muslims across the globe, a happy Eid-Al-Fitr celebration.

EID -AL -FITR MESSAGE

The leadership of NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter extends its warmest greetings to all Muslims around the world celebrating Eid-Al-Fitr today after the 30-day long fasting during the precious and holiest month of Ramadan.

Eid is a festive period when family members and friends congregate to pray, exchange pleasantries, gifts and make merry.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic seems to be slowing down, it is important we adhere to the Covid-19 social distancing restrictions and rules during this festive period.

The Holy Quran says saving your life is the most important thing: “if anyone saves a life, it shall be as though he had saved the lives of all mankind.” (5:32) I will, therefore, humbly urge everyone to take the Covid-19 vaccine to help save humanity.

May the Almighty Allah accept our fasting, prayers, and supplications and grant Janatul Firdaws(Paradise) to our departed souls and rid the world of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Once again, we are wishing you and your families a relaxing, joyous, fulfilling, and reflective Eid Celebrations.

EID MUBARAK

NI KO NYURI

BARAKA DA SALLAH

ALHAJI ALHASSAN MBALBA

CHAIRMAN

NDC-UK & IRELAND CHAPTER