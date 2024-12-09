NDC Urges EC to Expedite Election Results Announcement Amid Rising Tensions

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns over the Electoral Commission’s (EC) delay in announcing the results of Ghana’s December 7 general elections, warning that the prolonged wait is fueling tensions and contributing to pockets of violence across the country.

Speaking to the media from the NDC headquarters on Sunday, December 8, the party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, also known as “General Mosquito,” called on the EC to hasten the declaration of the results to prevent further escalation. He highlighted the growing frustration among NDC supporters, particularly the youth, who are demanding transparency and clarity in the electoral process.

Asiedu Nketia noted that both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had already completed their independent collation of results. He questioned why, despite this, the EC, which is the official body responsible for declaring the election outcomes, had yet to fulfill its duty.

The NDC chairman stressed that the ongoing delay was creating a dangerous vacuum, leading to anxiety, misinformation, and unrest. He warned that the youth’s increasing frustration could lead to more severe reactions if the EC does not act swiftly.

“The two key players [NPP and NDC] have produced our results, yet the EC is dragging its feet to announce them. We previously stated that the only way to ensure peace is for the EC to announce the results, but we are still waiting. Our agents are still waiting across the country, and because of the delay, the youth of this country have started reacting, and that is a dangerous sign,” Asiedu Nketia said.

The NDC’s appeal underscores the urgency for the EC to act decisively in announcing the results, with the party urging for calm and transparency to ensure a peaceful resolution of the electoral process.