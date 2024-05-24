NDC Urges Flood Victims in Volta Region to Replace Lost Voter ID Cards

In the aftermath of the devastating flooding caused by spillages from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams in the Volta region, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is extending a compassionate call to affected residents.

In a statement released on Friday, May 24, by Kafui Agbleze, the NDC’s Volta regional communications officer, the party expresses heartfelt sympathies to all those impacted by this natural disaster, which affected approximately 39,000 individuals downstream.

Acknowledging the profound toll on lives, properties, and livelihoods within the region, the NDC emphasizes the importance of ensuring that flood victims are not disenfranchised in the upcoming general elections scheduled for December.

The release underscores the necessity for flood victims who have lost their voter ID cards to seize the opportunity presented by the ongoing limited voter registration exercise. It urges them to actively engage in the process of replacing their lost cards, reassuring that the Electoral Commission (EC) will facilitate these replacements free of charge. This initiative aims to ensure that all eligible voters maintain their ability to participate in electoral processes without impediment.

The NDC encourages affected individuals to visit the nearest EC offices in their respective districts between May 30 and June 14, 2024, to initiate the replacement of their lost voter ID cards. This invitation extends to those seeking to transfer their votes or apply to vote by proxy.

Affirming its commitment to supporting this endeavor, the NDC pledges to provide any necessary assistance to facilitate a smooth and efficient replacement procedure. The party reiterates the fundamental nature of every citizen’s right to vote, emphasizing its unwavering dedication to preserving this right despite the challenges posed by the flood disaster.

Concluding the statement, the NDC reaffirms its dedication to advocating for and assisting the people of the Volta region in their democratic endeavors. It underscores the party’s resolve to stand in solidarity with the region’s residents, ensuring their voices are heard in the democratic process.