Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on members and supporters of the Party to actively take part in the voters’ register exhibition exercise.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, Campaign Spokesman of the NDC and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Asiedu Nketia made the call when he addressed separate NDC rallies at Bassa, Okyeamekrom, Kwame Danso and Atebubu, as part of a three-day tour of the Bono East Region by NDC’s Presidential Candidate Mr John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah claimed the provisional voters’ register was fraught with problems; adding that it was important that those who registered took steps to ensure that their names were on the register to enable them vote on Election Day.

“…I will implore every NDC supporter to go and check your name at your polling station to make sure that your name is there and correctly spelt,” he said.