NDC Urges Supporters to Celebrate Responsibly After Election Victory Amid Reports of Violence

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on its supporters to exercise moderation in their celebrations following the party’s victory in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, addressed the media in Accra on Monday, urging party members to celebrate responsibly after reports emerged of violence linked to the election results. Gyamfi revealed that two NDC supporters were tragically killed in Akomadan due to the excesses surrounding the post-election celebrations.

“We must show that we are responsible citizens,” Gyamfi stated, urging supporters to refrain from engaging in acts of vandalism, property destruction, or looting. “You can’t attack or loot state properties; it is against the law. We are a law-abiding party, and we want everyone to live to see John Dramani Mahama sworn into office.”

The NDC official further stressed the importance of maintaining peace and avoiding any attacks on state institutions during the celebrations. “Jubilate responsibly,” he added.

Although the official results have yet to be declared by the Electoral Commission, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has conceded defeat to the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama, signaling the end of the electoral contest.