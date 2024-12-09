NDC Urges Supporters to Celebrate Responsibly and Avoid Attacks on State Institutions

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged its supporters to maintain moderation in their celebrations following the party’s anticipated victory in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a statement delivered by the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC condemned any form of violence or vandalism, emphasizing that such actions are illegal and contrary to the party’s values. Gyamfi also reported the tragic deaths of two NDC supporters in Akomadan, which were allegedly linked to election-related excesses.

“Exercise restraint in your celebration,” Gyamfi said, speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Monday. “We must show that we are responsible citizens. Engaging in vandalism, attacking, or looting state properties is against the law. We are a law-abiding party, and we want our supporters to live to see John Mahama sworn into office.”

He further warned against any attacks on state institutions and called on the party’s supporters to jubilate responsibly, in line with the law.

While the official results have not been declared by the Electoral Commission, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has conceded defeat, offering his congratulations to John Dramani Mahama of the NDC. The Electoral Commission is expected to announce the final results later today.