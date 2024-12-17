NDC-USA Chapter Celebrates John Mahama’s Election Victory

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) USA Chapter has congratulated President-elect John Dramani Mahama and the NDC on their resounding victory in the 2024 general elections.

In the tightly contested polls, John Mahama secured overwhelming victory of 56.55% of the total votes, defeating Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who garnered 41.61%. The victory marked a significant comeback for Mahama, signaling the people’s desire for renewed leadership and a brighter future for Ghana.

In a statement issued on December 12, 2024, the NDC-USA Chapter described the victory as a reflection of Ghanaians’ confidence in the leadership of John Mahama and their demand for a shift in the nation’s governance. The chapter expressed optimism about the implementation of the party’s policies, particularly the 24-hour Economy Plan, which aims to create jobs and alleviate the economic hardships faced by many citizens over the past eight years.

The statement also highlighted the significance of Ghana’s first female Vice President-elect, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who is expected to play a pivotal role in the administration’s efforts to restore hope, protect national resources, promote participation of women in government and running of the affairs of the country as well as steer the country toward economic recovery.

The NDC-USA Chapter commended the party’s National Chairman, Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and General Secretary, Hon. Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, for their unwavering dedication and leadership, which contributed to this historic victory. They also not forgotten the contribution of the Director of International Relations Hon. Segbefia and his able deputies in bringing together all NDC from the diaspora to support in the election directly or indirectly.

The chapter called for unity among Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, urging them to rally behind the new administration to ensure its success in delivering on its promises.

The statement concluded with a pledge of support from the NDC-USA Chapter to the administration of the MAHAMA /JANE NAANA and committed to work towards a prosperous and united Ghana under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama.

The NDC-USA pledge with President MAHAMA to reserve some appointment to the professional and technocrats from the USA who are ready to serve this administration and help him succeed.

Source: Hajia Rukaya Abubakari

Communications Officer

NDC-USA Chapter