NDC USA Chapter Chairman calls for peace in the upcoming chapter elections

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chapter in the United States of America (USA) Madam Maame Aba Dadzie has called on delegates for peace and calmness before and after the chapter’s upcoming elections.

Maame Aba Dadzie in a press release noted that all the aspirants must be guided and circumspect with their political engagements.

She furthermore added that delegates and aspirants must love and communicate respect and eschew all forms of actions that can mar the unity of the chapter.

BELOW IS THE FULL PRESS RELEASE:

11/11/22.

Dear Comrades,

I bring you my warm greetings and that of the NDC-USA Chapter Executives. And I hope you are all in good health.

Comrades, I have taken notice of all the happenings, including but not limited to accusations and counter-accusations on the various platforms regarding the impending chapter elections and matters arising thereof. I therefore wish to entreat all well-meaning comrades to remain calm and allow for peace and tranquility to prevail. Our objective is to remain focused and united and exert our energy and enthusiasm on the NPP for their abysmal performance and to ensure the NDC wins the 2024 elections.

Moreover, we must all ensure that the peace and unity we have enjoyed in the chapter over the past couple of years are protected. Those who seek to create chaos and disunity among us should remember that there is only one NDC and we all have a solemn duty to do whatever is necessary to protect the interest of the party. The party is more supreme than any individual or group of persons and we must understand that our actions and inactions may have the potential to thwart the efforts of recapturing power come 2024.

My dear comrades, let us all be guided and be circumspect in our political engagement with one another. We must love and communicate respect and eschew all forms of actions that can mar the unity of the chapter.

Afterall, the upcoming Chapter elections are purely family contests and regardless of the outcome, we shall need all and sundry to constitute a formidable Chapter that will stand the test of time and a force to reckon with.

I wish to thank all comrades for showing enthusiasm in the processes leading to the elections of the next chapter executives as this shows how prepared we are poised to recapture power in 2024. In spite of that, we should allow civility and courtesy to prevail in our political discourse.

I am very confident of an NDC victory come 2024 and all the challenges we face as chapter and party shall remain a thing of the past .

Thank you. And have a pleasant weekend.

Eye Zu Eye Za !!

Signed

Maame Aba-Dazie

NDC USA Chapter Chairman