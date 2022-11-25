NDC-USA Chapter Chairman Shows Gratitude To Chapter Members 

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress Chapter in the United States Of America(NDC-USA) Maame Aba Dadzie has on behalf of the executives sent a thank you message to delegates for allowing them to serve the NDC-USA Chapter the last four years.

BELOW IS THE FULL PRESS RELEASE:

Thanksgiving Message.

My fellow Comrades and Akatamansonians, I come with God’s greetings on my own behalf and of the entire chapter executive committee of NDC USA. I wish you and yours a Happy Thanksgiving. On this beautiful Thanksgiving Thursday, I send you our heartfelt wishes of love and kindness. Although our homes may be far apart, our hearts beat closer to each other.

Thanksgiving is a day we often celebrate with our families, friends, and loved ones. A day we reflect on all the goodness we have enjoyed over the year and express our appreciation. Today, I would like to thank each one of you for your dedication and sacrifices for the betterment of our party and country over the years here in the US to enhance the Fortunes of the NDC.

I’m particularly grateful for giving me and the entire chapter executives the opportunity to lead and serve you for the last four (4) years. It’s been a ride, we could not have done it without your able support in making the NDC USA viable in the affairs of our party in general and most particularly in the diaspora. We, as a group, has achieved so much within the last few years in office, the unprecedented contributions we made as a group in support of our party’s efforts to return to power during and after the election 2020 are impressive.

Even though we could not win the 2020 elections, the contribution of the chapter towards the struggle was remarkable:

Thus

– Covid19 Aid fundraising,

– Registration contribution,

– Feeding party agents’ donations,

– Legal aid fundraising,

– adoption of branches/ constituencies just to mention a few.

That’s not to mention the thousands of US dollars privately donated by some of you are much appreciated.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving today, let’s be reminded that our chapter conference is just a week away. On December 3, 2022, we will gather in Houston to elect chapter executives to lead the NDC USA for the next four (4) years. I urge all of us to make our hotel reservations, if not already done, and come in your numbers to access your inalienable right to vote for your preferred candidates.

To my fellow contestants, let me wish each of you the best of luck during your ultimate election, come Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. Please let’s use this time to reflect on what we all bring on board to better serve our dear party.

I entreat you to engage in a positive, but spirited campaign, devoid of personal attacks, and character assassination, and show decorum during the campaign. I need not remind you that, at the end of the day, we’re all members of this great Akatamanso fraternity. From our diversity, we draw strength which forms the basis of our unity.

As we link hands and minds together in unity, our focus should be chasing the elephant back into the bush. United we Stand, divided we fall.

I am humbled to be your chief servant of a beautiful family like NDC USA. You are all in my prayers and thoughts throughout the year.

Wishing you and yours once again a Happy and Safe Thanksgiving. Cheers!

Eye Zu Eye Za

Maame Aba Dadzie

Chairman, NDC USA.