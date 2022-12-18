NDC USA Chapter Congratulates All Newly Elected National Executives

The NDC USA Chapter extends congratulations to all newly elected National executives of the party in the just ended 10th National Delegates Congress on their victory which is highly expected to catapult the NDC into power in January 2025.



The victory did not only demonstrate appreciation for hard work and readiness to wrestle power from the non performing Akufo Addo/Bawumiah government, but it also produced the crop of leaders, many believe, will change the dynamics in the highest echelons of power of the party in such a way that will position it to win election 2024.

With a new Chairman in the person of Hon. Asiedu Nketia, a new Secretary in the person of Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey and Hon. Joseph Yamin as the new National Organizer, a new kind of energy has been injected into the party that combined with our competent old executives, firmly puts the party in good shape for victory 2024.

The NDC USA Chapter believes that the only element required at this time to seal this 2024 ‘victory deal’ is unity, and therefore wishes to appeal to all who contested, whether elected or not, as well as their supporters, to come together to help wage a relentless campaign against the NPP untill the ‘2024 Mission’ is accomplished.

Once again, congratulations and may the Lord bless you all.

Long Live our Leaders

Long Live the NDC

Long Live Ghana

Signed.

Vivian Maame Aba Dadzie

Chairman, NDC USA Chapter