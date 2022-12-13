NDC USA Elects New Executives

NDC USA had its quadrennial Chapter Conference this past weekend in Houston, Texas from 2nd December to 4th December, 2022.

The Conference which some people initially thought would be thwarted by opposing camps, turned out to be one of the most successful Conferences organized by the Chapter in recent times. It was attended by all major

branches and contestants.

The Chairmanship position was contested by the incumbent Chairman, Madam Vivian Aba Dadzie and Mr. Kojo Agor. Madam Vivian Aba Dadzie emerged as the winner, overwhelmingly defeating her opponent by 116 to 57 votes.

Six people contested the Vice Chairmen’s position out of which five were elected, namely, Moses Klu Mensah, John Nyamekeh, Dr. Joshua Quaye, Noble Alexander and Kwasi Asinor with Ebenezer Ofori Anim as the only candidate who lost.

With the position of Secretary, Thomas Elleamo Yankey, popularly known as “Nobody”, defeated Paul De-Sooso to become the new NDC USA Chapter Secretary.

Other positions include Deputy Secretaries – Charles Kofi Adu and Labib Samari; Organizer – Ebenezer Ekumah; Deputy Organizer – John Evans Kumordzi; Women’s Organizer – Janet Wilson; Deputy Women’s Organizer – Kauser Amod Guinko.

The youth organizer’s position went to Emmanuel Issah Abudu who happened to be the incumbent, retained.

The deputy youth organizer – Muntari Yahya; Communication Officer, Hajia Rukaya Abubakari; Deputy Communications Officer – Rashad Abdulai. The treasurer

position was won by Dr. Osei Tutu and the deputy treasurer went to Abdul Razak Baba whilst the Zongo Caucus was won by Alhaji Abdul Salam-Zaiba.

When the election results were declared, all contestants accepted the result with those who lost congratulating those who won.

In attendance to grace the august occasion were dignitaries from the NDC Headquarters, Accra, including Hon. Kofi Attor – National Vice Chairman, Hon. Prosper DK Bani – Former Chief of Staff and Former Minister of Interior, Hon. Alice Boon – Former four-term MP for Upper West and Hon. Fred Agbenyo – Deputy Director, International Relations Directorate. Other High Profile-members at the high table included, Hon Ato Essel – former Chapter Vice Chair, Comrades SB Agyepong – Member of NDC USA Council of Elders, Hagar Bannerman Richter, Member of NDC USA Council of Elders, Hajia Abuyama – Former Deputy Women’s Organizer of NDC/NYB and Member of the 9- Member Reconciliation Committee, Mamaga Bubune( Josephine Gbediame) – Former Women’s Organizer, NDC USA/Canada.

In acceptance speech delivered by the chairman, Madam Vivian Aba Dadzie, she called for unity and indicated that there is no winner or loser in this election. She added that the ultimate winner is NDC.