NDC-USA Joins Diaspora to Celebrate John Mahama’s Election Victory

The National Democratic Congress Chapter in the United States of America (NDC-USA) joined other diaspora members on December 12, 2024, to celebrate the victory of President-elect John Dramani Mahama in Ghana’s recently concluded general elections.

John Mahama secured a resounding victory over Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, winning 56.55% of the votes against Bawumia’s 41.61%. This landslide victory reaffirmed Mahama’s position as a leader dedicated to national transformation and development. The celebratory event brought together NDC members and supporters from across the diaspora, all united in their excitement for Ghana’s future.

As part of the celebrations, the International Relations Directorate of the NDC organized a “Thank You Get-Together and Dinner” at the Tesano Royale Hotel. The event, which aimed to appreciate the contributions of diaspora members to the party’s success, drew attendees from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal, and other countries.

Dr. Alex Segbefia, Director of International Relations for the NDC, expressed his profound gratitude to the party’s diaspora members, acknowledging their pivotal role in securing the victory. He praised their unwavering support and dedication, describing them as a cornerstone of the party’s achievements.

Hajia Rukaya Abubakari, Communications Officer for NDC-USA Chapter, also lauded Ghanaians for entrusting the nation’s leadership to the President-elec Mahama. She described the victory as a turning point, stating, “Ghanaians have handed the reins to a visionary leader and nation builder eager to transform the country for the better.”

The event highlighted the NDC’s commitment to fulfilling its promises and fostering unity among Ghanaians at home and abroad. Party members reiterated their readiness to support the administration in building a stronger, more prosperous Ghana.

Source: Hajia Rukaya Abubakari

NDC-USA Chapter, Communications Officer