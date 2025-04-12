NDC Utility Hikes Spark Uproar, Boako Condemns Policy

Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako, has condemned the recent decision by the governing National Democratic Congress to increase electricity tariffs, questioning how the promise of reduced cost of living can be kept when utilities are rising after just three months in office.

In a social media post, Dr. Boako detailed a comparison of electricity tariff changes under the two major political regimes, highlighting a stark contrast between the performance of the previous NDC government and that of the current New Patriotic Party.

Dr. Boako noted that under the NDC, which ruled from 2009 to 2016, tariffs experienced drastic increases with annual changes ranging from no increase in 2009, an 89 percent jump in 2010, followed by additional increases in subsequent years culminating in a cumulative growth of 294.6 percent over the eight-year period.

In comparison, he pointed out that the NPP, in power from 2017 to 2024, recorded much lower increases overall, with a cumulative increase of 57.45 percent and an average annual rise of 7.2 percent. He stressed that even though both political regimes operated under similar International Monetary Fund programmes during their initial terms, the electricity pricing under the NDC proved far more burdensome to Ghanaians.

Dr. Boako expressed disbelief at the current utility hike, which has seen electricity tariffs rise by 14.75 percent within the first four months of the new NDC government. He questioned how promises of an improved standard of living could be reconciled with such substantial increases in a sector where cost management is critical.

His post also drew comparisons to the previous administration of President Nana Addo-Bawumia, which managed to keep tariffs relatively stable while improving the reliability of the electricity supply an effort that many attribute to effective operational practices and robust infrastructure management.

The issue strikes at the heart of debates over policy credibility and government accountability. Electricity tariffs are a key component of household expenses, and significant increases can adversely affect the purchasing power of citizens. As Dr. Boako’s analysis indicates, the divergent approaches to tariff management between the two regimes point to a broader question of whether current economic policies are set to ease or compound the financial burdens on Ghanaians.

The data, sourced from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, serves as a stark reminder that while infrastructure projects and policy initiatives are necessary to drive development, careful calibration of utility pricing is essential to ensure that such progress does not come at the cost of affordability.

The commentary underscores a broader concern among critics that the NDC’s recent move to increase utilities runs counter to its promise of reducing the cost of living—a pledge that resonated strongly with voters during its campaign. As the government moves forward, stakeholders and citizens alike will be watching closely to see if adjustments are made to balance the need for revenue generation with the imperative to maintain a decent standard of living for all Ghanaians.